Sports

VP declares Edo 2020 Festival open

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday declare the Edo 2020 National sports Festival opened with the commissioning of facilities.
According to the programme of event for the opening ceremony, Professor Osinbajo will pay homage to the Oba of Benin before proceeding to the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the ceremonial opening.

 

The programme starts at 7 and runs for two hours with performance of the rich Edo cultural heritage, while musician Fire Boy would also be entertaining.

 

Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday is expected to officially welcome the athletes, while Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu will also be speaking on their readiness for the Festival.

To ensure compliance with the Covid-19 Protocol, there will be restrictions to the Samuel Ogbemudi Stadium with people gaining access with only invitation cards, while states will be allowed only 20 athletes for the ceremonial.

 

The PTF is insisting that all guests and athletes should obey laid down protocol.

 

A record 550 Volunteers will be on hand at Festival for a hitchfree event

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Malaria kills Togolese league top scorer, Koudagba

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of the top strikers in the Togolese first division, Kossi Koudagba of ASC Kara, has died of malaria aged 25. Koudagba had finished top striker in Togo for two years in a row and won the league in 2019. Before he won the best striker title with the second-tier club Espoir FC de […]
Sports

Boxing: Anthony Joshua/Pulev meet Dec 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua will fight IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at London’s  O2 Arena, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed. According to Daily Mail, the bout was initially due to take place in June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the coronavirus pandemic forced the contest to be postponed. However a new date has now been set. ‘Yes, December 12 […]
Sports

EPL: Ndombele stunner helps Spurs beat Sheff Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham got their top-four challenge back on track with a comfortable victory against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging, reports the BBC. But they were back to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica