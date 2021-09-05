News

VP Harris heading to California to boost gov ahead of recall vote

Vice President Kamala Harris will hit the campaign trail next week alongside embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom — only days before the Sept. 14 deadline of the all-mail recall election that could boot the Democrat from power in Sacramento.

The veep’s visit to the San Francisco Bay area, confirmed Saturday by Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders, is a do-over for a rally that Harris was forced to cancel in the wake of last week’s horrific terror attack on US troops at Kabul’s airport, reports The New York Post.

The campaign stop points to continuing concern among Democrats about Newsom’s chances — despite the Golden State’s deep-blue electorate.

California Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly two-to-one — but voter backlash against the governor’s pandemic restrictions has been mushrooming.

Harris, a California native who won statewide elections to the US Senate and to serve as the state attorney general, will be the highest-profile Dem to hit the hustings on Newsom’s behalf. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was set to appear with him in Los Angeles Saturday.

But Harris’s own popularity has been tanking in recent weeks, leaving some Dems worried that she could do more harm than good if she hits the trail for the party’s candidates.

