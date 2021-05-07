News

VP lauds Okowa’s commitment to national development

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday lauded the commitment of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to national development, saying other states of the federation should borrow a cue from his uncommon drive for development. He gave the commendation yesterday during the official opening of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School, a star project of the governor.

The Vice President, who described the project as “an edifice of international repute,” commended the bold idea of infrastructural transformation and purposeful leadership of the governor to have completed the project within 18 months.

He said that Governor Okowa had written his names in gold by solely building the edifice as the first of its kind in the entire South-South geo-political zone of the federation. The Vice President, who is the Chairman of the FRSC Advisory Council, and supported by Senators, members of the House of Representatives, including Senator James Manager; Hon. Moyowa Akinfolarin; Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) and Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the Federal Government was passionate about developmental partnership and human capital development, devoid of party affiliation.

