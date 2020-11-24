VP of Cardone Ventures, Natalie Workman Believes In Relationship-Building And Being An Asset

At 27-year-old, Natalie Workman is blazing a trail in corporate America. As the Vice President of Organizational Development at Cardone Ventures, she is in charge of building, directing, and supporting teams that go on to achieve remarkable success. “The foundation for my unique ability to execute is my desire to continually apply the insights I’ve gained through both my formal education and work experience,” she says.

“Throughout my studies at University of Portland from 2011 to 2013, I focused on Economics and Social Justice. My understanding of these disciplines was expanded through studying organizational development at the London School of Economics from 2015 to 2016. Since then, I have been building a strong following with the nation’s most business savvy executives.”

Her success has not been without its hitches as she admits seeing her age as a limiting factor in the early years. But much has changed about that as the years have gone by. “The biggest obstacle I’ve overcome so far is overcoming my lack of confidence,” she recounts.

“Very early in my career, I felt I was put in situations that I was not ready for. Most of the business interactions in my early 20s were around very high level conversations with people who were extremely experienced and knowledgeable in their fields. I didn’t know how to handle dinner conversations. I didn’t understand half of what was being talked about, whether it was a transaction on a business, or strategic growth initiatives, or team management. I lost all of my confidence. I lost my confidence in my ability to articulate my thoughts.”

Natalie believes that forming relationships with executives and other high-powered officials in the years since has put her back on track and allowed her see herself as an asset. “I made the decision to become an asset. I decided to become an asset to a business, an asset as a friend, an asset as a daughter, and an asset as a partner,” she says.

As VP at Cardone Ventures and host of her own podcast, Workwoman, she hopes to provide similar friendship and encouragement for listeners. “I became an asset by acknowledging what I didn’t know, by identifying very clearly what it is that I didn’t know, and by finding the people or the resources that did know. Becoming an asset is a process that evolves. As I grew and ascended, I realized how much more I don’t know and how much more I need to know!”

