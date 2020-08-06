VP Osinbajo, CJN, others converge for JRI webinar

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, are among the dignitaries that will partake in an open-access virtual roundtable webinar organised by the Justice Research Institute (JRI).

Panelists at the webinar centred on “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria” are expected to appraise Nigeria’s procedure for the appointment of judges vis-a-vis the procedure in the United Kingdom (UK), with experience sharing from Ghana and Kenya.

Dame Anne Rafferty, DBE, PC, former Chairman of the Judicial College, Royal Courts of Justice, will be the lead speaker at the event fixed for 11a.m. on Saturday, while Hon. Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice of Ghana and Prof. Patrick Lumumba will provide perspectives on Ghanaian and Kenyan experiences.

Vice-President Osinbajo is the event’s guest of honour while special guests include Senate’s President Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other speakers at the webinar include the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN); President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem; a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Amina Augie, and the Managing Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi (SAN).

The webinar is to be moderated by Osaro Eghobamien (SAN) and Professor of Law, Ayo Atsenuwa.

