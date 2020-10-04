News

VP Pence, wife test negative for COVID, twice in three days

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have against tested negative again for COVID-19 just days after President Trump and the first lady were diagnosed with the virus, White House officials confirmed to Fox News.
Pence and the second lady first tested negative for the virus on Friday, just hours after Trump, Melania Trump and White House adviser Hope Hicks confirmed they’d tested positive for the virus.
Officials said the last time Pence and Trump were in close contact was Tuesday morning in the Oval Office. Both are tested regularly for the virus, as are most officials and staff who are in close proximity to the president.

Pence is expected to continue campaigning this week with no changes to protocols meant to keep him from getting infected.

The vice president is set to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The president’s team of doctors, meanwhile, says he is doing well after his COVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment.

 

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a specialist in pulmonary critical care, said Trump received a second dose of the experimental drug Remdesivir along with a first dose of dexamethasone Saturday, and isn’t showing any side effects “that we can tell.”
He said Sunday that Trump is “up and well” and the plan was to have him “out of bed” Sunday as much as possible.

 

Garibaldi and Trump’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, said if things continue to go well, Trump will be able to return to the White House on Monday to continue his five-day course of Remdesivir treatment and other appropriate therapy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dispute over a mineral-rich land

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

The two communities have had their eyes fixed on the land since 1962 when it was discovered that the piece of land is rich in minerals, especially oil. Since then, they have been on each other’s throat, trying to exercise control over the land. Now, the story has developed an internal dimension as OKEY MADUFORO […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court. Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the trust […]
News

ALGON to AGF: Recover N3.3trn mismanaged by FG, states since 1999

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Imo State chapter has charged the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami to recover over N3.3 trillion local government fund misappropriated since 1999.   This was contained in a petition dated August 20, written to the Attorney General of the Federation by the consulting firm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: