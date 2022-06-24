News

VP Slot: Delta agog as Okowa gets grand reception

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Commercial activities were paralysed in Asaba, Delta State capital yesterday, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was treated to a grand reception for emerging as the running mate to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. However, some former governors of the state, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the only PDP Senator in the state, James Manager, representing Delta South, boycotted the event. The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, his counterpart, Nicholas Mutu and other stalwarts, played prominent roles.

Vehicular movement came to a halt as the aircraft, which conveyed the governor from Abuja, landed at the Asaba International Airport. Members of the Market Women’s Association, political support and pressure groups, school children, labour union leaders and workers, all besieged the Cenotaph venue of the ceremony. A highly elated Okowa, flanked by his wife, Dame Edith, who returned all glory back to God, said the joint ticket was for a rescue mission. He said PDP will bring on board values in terms of the developmental initiatives, values in terms of his presidential disposition and appreciate the many challenges that have been confronting Nigeria, including insecurity, unemployment, disunity and restore the loss of sense of purpose among the youths. He said: “We understand the need to rejig the education sector, create employment.

If Atiku does not have vision to move the country forward, I wouldn’t have accepted to be his running mate. He has expressed his passion to restructure the country. This is a ticket of grace, a ticket of hope and a ticket of victory.” He said there is no doubt that the joint ticket would be a ticket of grace, hope and victory to rescue and heal Nigeria. He explained that the youths have been factored into the Atiku/Okowa’s ticket to represent the youths by creating entrepreneurial programmes that would impact on their lives. “We have worked together to create three more universities for our people and there are lots of things we have done together.

By the special grace of God, working together with you, we have built Delta State. “What we have achieved in Delta State, we want to upscale into the Nigerian nation. Many people say things they cannot do on our national television. They build hope on people when they know they cannot truly offer that hope.”

 

