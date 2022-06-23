VP Slot: Delta agog as Okowa gets grand reception

Commercial activities were paralysed in Asaba, Delta State capital Thursday, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was treated to a grand reception for emerging as the running mate to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

However, some former governors of the state, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the only PDP Senator in the state, James Manager, representing Delta South district, boycotted the event.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, his counterpart, Nicholas Mutu and other stalwarts, played prominent roles.

Vehicular movement came to a halt as the aircraft, which conveyed the governor from Abuja, landed at the Asaba International Airport.

Members of the Market Women’s Association, political support and pressure groups, school children, labour union leaders and workers, all besieged the Cenotaph venue of the ceremony.

A highly elated Okowa, flanked by his wife, Dame Edith, who returned all glory back to God, said the joint ticket was for a rescue mission.

He explained that the youths have been factored into the Atiku/Okowa’s ticket to represent the youths by creating entrepreneurial programmes that would impact on their lives.

