News Top Stories

VP Slot: PDP rejects Nwaoboshi’s ‘goodwill’ message to Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has rejected the goodwill message of the senator, representing Delta North, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the joint presidential ticket of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The party described it as a “tongue-in-cheek congratulatory message.”

 

This came as monarchs of Delta North, chaired by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chile Edozien, lambasted the opposition posture of Southern Nigeria Elders, led by First Republic Minister of Information and foremost Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, to the emergence of Governor Okowa as Atiku’s running mate.

 

The monarchs urged Clark and his co-voyagers to stop dissipating the remnants of their “expired” strength on campaigns of calumny to pull down a well-deserved honour to the governor, his state, and South South region.

 

In another reaction, the APC 2023 governorship candidate in the state, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, warned the governor not to loot the trea-  sury to fund the campaign organisation of Atiku. He lamented how the governor recently plunged the state into “rampaging and alarming” debts of N20 billion, N150 billion and N25 billion respectively, for political gains.

 

Nwaoboshi, in a message authored by the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, aka SPONCO, Evang Moses Kamanya, portrayed Okowa as PDP’s whitewashed tomb for the slot. But the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr Michael Osuoza, in Asaba yesterday returned it back to sender, saying: “We want to say ‘Thanks, but No thanks’ to ‘Evangelist’ Kamanya and his principal for their tongue-in-cheek ‘Congratulatory message,’ and to inform them that we have acknowledged receipt of their poisoned felicitations and accepted it in good faith, even with all the bile, bitterness and vile innuendos it tried woefully to conceal.”

 

He added that Nwaoboshi’s conspiracy with strangers against PDP mandate on which he rode to Senate twice would be terminated next year. “Prince Ned Nwoko is coming to reclaim his stolen mandate in 2023. No fake evangelism or evangelist will stand in the way of his already assured victory,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oyo identifies 477 Islamic centres for BESDA training

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu

The Oyo State government yesterday said it has identified 477 Islamic centres across the state for the first phase of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.   Also, the state government said it has identified some nomadic centres, as well as centres for hawkers, saying these were part of the state government’s […]
News

How Glo dominated 2021 LAIF, Loeries Craft Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2021 edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF Awards) was dominated by national telecommunications company, Globacom, which won ten awards, consisting of five silver and five bronze medals. LAIF Awards celebrates creative excellence in the advertising industry, and, at the latest event held in Lagos last week, it rewarded Globacom for excellent […]
News Top Stories

GMD: Buhari’s medical trip exposes govt’s lip service to health sector devt

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background that President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a medical trip to London, the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) said the trip was an indication that the Federal Government was paying lip service to the development of the health sector. While reacting to the development yesterday, the President of the GMD, Prof. Femi Babalola, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica