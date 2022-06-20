VP Slot: PDP rejects Nwaoboshi’s ‘goodwill’ message to Okowa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has rejected the goodwill message of the senator, representing Delta North, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the joint presidential ticket of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The party described it as a “tongue-in-cheek congratulatory message.”

This came as monarchs of Delta North, chaired by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chile Edozien, lambasted the opposition posture of Southern Nigeria Elders, led by First Republic Minister of Information and foremost Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, to the emergence of Governor Okowa as Atiku’s running mate.

The monarchs urged Clark and his co-voyagers to stop dissipating the remnants of their “expired” strength on campaigns of calumny to pull down a well-deserved honour to the governor, his state, and South South region.

In another reaction, the APC 2023 governorship candidate in the state, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, warned the governor not to loot the trea- sury to fund the campaign organisation of Atiku. He lamented how the governor recently plunged the state into “rampaging and alarming” debts of N20 billion, N150 billion and N25 billion respectively, for political gains.

Nwaoboshi, in a message authored by the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, aka SPONCO, Evang Moses Kamanya, portrayed Okowa as PDP’s whitewashed tomb for the slot. But the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr Michael Osuoza, in Asaba yesterday returned it back to sender, saying: “We want to say ‘Thanks, but No thanks’ to ‘Evangelist’ Kamanya and his principal for their tongue-in-cheek ‘Congratulatory message,’ and to inform them that we have acknowledged receipt of their poisoned felicitations and accepted it in good faith, even with all the bile, bitterness and vile innuendos it tried woefully to conceal.”

He added that Nwaoboshi’s conspiracy with strangers against PDP mandate on which he rode to Senate twice would be terminated next year. “Prince Ned Nwoko is coming to reclaim his stolen mandate in 2023. No fake evangelism or evangelist will stand in the way of his already assured victory,” he said.

