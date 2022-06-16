VP Slot: Rumour mongering on Wike, Okowa dangerous – Delta commissioner

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said the state is waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decide on Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election before taking a position. According to him, listen-ing to rumour mongers on the issue is dangerous. He spoke against the backdrop of the speculations that the opposition party had settled for River State Governor Nyesom Wike as its presidential running mate. Reports had claimed the PDP was considering Delta State Governor Okowa, ex- Cross River State Governor Donald Duke and Wike for the position. But Aniagwu said in Asaba yesterday said the state would not listen to any rumours about the running mate issue. He said: “It is not in our character to react to rumours. It is just tomorrow (Thursday). The party will announce whoever will represent the party, then we will speak on the position of the party in the state.” He urged rumour mongers to redirect their energies into gainful ventures.

