VP Slot: Rumour mongering on Wike, Okowa dangerous – Delta commissioner

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said the state is waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decide on Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election before taking a position. According to him, listen-ing to rumour mongers on the issue is dangerous. He spoke against the backdrop of the speculations that the opposition party had settled for River State Governor Nyesom Wike as its presidential running mate. Reports had claimed the PDP was considering Delta State Governor Okowa, ex- Cross River State Governor Donald Duke and Wike for the position. But Aniagwu said in Asaba yesterday said the state would not listen to any rumours about the running mate issue. He said: “It is not in our character to react to rumours. It is just tomorrow (Thursday). The party will announce whoever will represent the party, then we will speak on the position of the party in the state.” He urged rumour mongers to redirect their energies into gainful ventures.
Related Articles
317 Nigerians stranded in UK arrive Abuja
The Nigerian government has evacuated 317 more citizens stranded in the United Kingdom as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced the arrival of the returnees, including nine infants on Sunday via its Twitter handle. It explained that the Air Peace flight conveying the Nigerians touched down […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs arrests 116 smugglers, seizes N7.8bn rice, other contraband
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, has said it seized 82,171 bags of foreign parboiled rice (135 trucks) in 2021. Also, it said no fewer than 116 smugglers were arrested, noting that 18 were arraigned, 69 released on administrative bail, with one handed to the National Drug Law Enforcement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos PDP: Bode George to produce chair as party adopts consensus
A one-time Deputy National Chairman of thePeoples DemocraticParty( PDP), Chief Olabode George, and other leaders of the party in Lagos State have agreed that Lagos PDP will reach a consensus on those to be elected to the executive body. The resolution came after months of the postponement of the state congress from its initial September […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)