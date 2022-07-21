VP Unveiling: Christian body challenges APC to disclose identities of pastors

…commends CAN’s position on APC’s Muslim/Muslim ticket

Our Correspondent

The dust that accompanied the attendance of some “pastors” and “bishops” at Wednesday’s unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has yet to settle, as members of the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), have accused the ruling party of assembling “fake” people as men of God.

Consequently, CCCN has challenged the party to disclose the identities of the pastors, and their churches, in a bid to confirm their authenticity, or otherwise.

It was with disbelief, and shock that dignitaries, including journalists, watched as some bishops and pastors lined up at the venue of the unveiling in Abuja, ostensibly to give the impression that the same faith ticket of the APC, has the backing of some Christians.

Nonetheless, the Christian group maintained that the Muslim/Muslim ticket does not reflect the diversity, and secularity of the country.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Rev Bitrus Chollom, and National Secretary, Pastor James Alkali, the Christian group warned that harsh judgement awaits those that seek to embarrass the Body of Christ, ostensibly for a mess of pottage.

Nonetheless, it vowed to make public the identities of all those involved, with a view to exposing all that transpired at the ceremony.

The post reads: “These are not CAN members that showed up at Shettima’s unveiling. These are actually scam members. The real CAN members held a protest against the Muslim-Muslim ticket yesterday. The scam members belong to a different body!

“Ask APC for their names. Ask them to show their congregations. Who do they represent? Look at the photos.

“Some of them do not even know how to wear their frocks well. And by the way, what are so-called bishops doing at a political rally…?”

Speaking on the development, the (CCCN) said: “We challenge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to disclose to the world the identities of the so-called pastors and bishops, who were so unsure of themselves, by virtue of what transpired during the ceremony.

“To those involved, we advise you to repent of your evil outing, denounce the choreography that characterised the event, to serve as recompense.

“As a responsible body that serves to preserve the ends of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), we will deploy all legal and legitimate resources at our disposal, to unveil the identities of the so-called bishops, pastors.

“May we use this opportunity to assure the CAN, and by extension, the majority of Nigerians, that the will of God will definitely prevail come 2023.

“The general elections, no doubt, will serve as referendum on bad governance, occasioned by insecurity, biting poverty, hunger and excruciating concerns.

“We are happy that the CAN immediately reacted to the development, disowning the individuals involved”.

