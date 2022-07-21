News

VP Unveiling: Christian body challenges APC to disclose identities of pastors

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…commends CAN’s position on APC’s Muslim/Muslim ticket

Our Correspondent

The dust that accompanied the attendance of some “pastors” and “bishops” at Wednesday’s unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has yet to settle, as members of the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), have accused the ruling party of assembling “fake” people as men of God.

Consequently, CCCN has challenged the party to disclose the identities of the pastors, and their churches, in a bid to confirm their authenticity, or otherwise.

It was with disbelief, and shock that dignitaries, including journalists, watched as some bishops and pastors lined up at the venue of the unveiling in Abuja, ostensibly to give the impression that the same faith ticket of the APC, has the backing of some Christians.

Nonetheless, the Christian group maintained that the Muslim/Muslim ticket does not reflect the diversity, and secularity of the country.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Rev Bitrus Chollom, and National Secretary, Pastor James Alkali, the Christian group warned that harsh judgement awaits those that seek to embarrass the Body of Christ, ostensibly for a mess of pottage.

Nonetheless, it vowed to make public the identities of all those involved, with a view to exposing all that transpired at the ceremony.

The post reads: “These are not CAN members that showed up at Shettima’s unveiling. These are actually scam members. The real CAN members held a protest against the Muslim-Muslim ticket yesterday. The scam members belong to a different body!

“Ask APC for their names. Ask them to show their congregations. Who do they represent? Look at the photos.

“Some of them do not even know how to wear their frocks well. And by the way, what are so-called bishops doing at a political rally…?”

Speaking on the development, the (CCCN) said: “We challenge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to disclose to the world the identities of the so-called pastors and bishops, who were so unsure of themselves, by virtue of what transpired during the ceremony.

“To those involved, we advise you to repent of your evil outing, denounce the choreography that characterised the event, to serve as recompense.

“As a responsible body that serves to preserve the ends of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), we will deploy all legal and legitimate resources at our disposal, to unveil the identities of the so-called bishops, pastors.

“May we use this opportunity to assure the CAN, and by extension, the majority of Nigerians, that the will of God will definitely prevail come 2023.

“The general elections, no doubt, will serve as referendum on bad governance, occasioned by insecurity, biting poverty, hunger and excruciating concerns.

“We are happy that the CAN immediately reacted to the development, disowning the individuals involved”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Dutse NBA crisis: Jigawa AG risks losing silk status

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Jigawa State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr. Adamu Musa Aliyu (SAN), stands the risk of losing his professional status as a lawyer over alleged refusal to comply with the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) National Executive Committee (NEC) Report of the five – Man Fact Finding Committee in respect of the […]
News Top Stories

Tier 1 banks extend dominance as assets hit N38.5trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

      Tier 1 deposit money banks’ dominance in Nigeria’s banking industry, especially in terms of assets, appears to be getting bigger, findings by New Telegraph show. The country’s five Tier 1 lenders are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA).   New Telegraph’s analysis […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 responses in line with ILO objectives – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said Nigeria’s responses to the COVID- 19 pandemic were tailored in line with the objectives of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) of promoting jobs, guaranteeing right of work, extending social protection and promoting social dialogue. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known while presenting Nigeria’s response to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica