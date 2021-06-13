VPN: Nigerians face increase in malware attacks

The rush to use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass the blockage of the Twitter app in Nigeria is exposing many Nigerians to malware attacks, experts have warned.

According to them, some of the VPNs being used by Nigerians to access Twitter contain malware, adware, or other malicious software, which can compromise their devices, leading to security breaches.

A cyber security and Data Privacy Consultant, Mr. Muyiwa Awosile, noted that while there are two types of VPN, free ones and premium ones, most Nigerians are using the free ones, which could expose their data online.

“Using a free VPN could make you less safe online, cost you more than you realise, and ruin your entire internet experience. Premium VPNs on the other hand offer a lot more protection, for a small fee, without the hidden dangers that Free VPNs expose users to,” he said.

A recent report by mobile technology specialist, Upstream, had disclosed that 1 in 9 mobile Android phones in Nigeria was infected by malware between November 2020 and January 2021.

According to Upstream, during this three-month period, the platform detected 576 malicious apps in Nigeria – many of which are yet to be removed from the Google Play store. Awosile, who is also the Managing Director of Tros Technologies, said that many free VPNs have third-party trackers embedded in the software.

According to him, these trackers are used to gather data on the user’s online activity, so advertisers are better able to target users with ads. “So, instead of providing users with privacy, the VPNs are doing the exact opposite, by collecting user information and selling it to the highest advertising bidder,” he added.

Corroborating Awosile, the Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems, Mr. Jide Awe, warned that lack of knowledge of the various VPNs may cause the users huge loss. He noted that while the paid versions of the VPNs are secure, users of free versions are susceptible to attacks.

He, however, added that the risk of using VPNs is also inherent in other digital tools.

“VPNs are susceptible just like other digital tools. Lack of knowledge of the risks associated with using digital tools can be costly,” he said. Since the ban on June 5, many Nigerians have swooped on the various VPN applications in order to continue using Twitter. The VPNs disguise the users’ IP as emanating from another country, other than the location of the users.

The ban has attracted condemnations from all over the world with calls for its lifting. The government has, however, remained adamant.

Rather, the government said all social media companies must now register as a business to operate in the country. Beyond exposing young Nigerians to attacks through the use of VPNs, stakeholders have described the ban as a dent in the country’s image, and a disincentive to foreign investments in the economy.

According to a Cyber security and Communications Consultant at the World Bank Group, Andrew Madaki, the ban, aside from leading to loss of jobs for many young Nigerians, is sending the wrong message to international investors about Nigeria.

“The tech sector has grown so much in Nigeria in recent time and has seen a lot of transformations. Unfortunately, the ban passes on a message to the investors that your policies can change at any time.

And so, if you set up an organisation in Nigeria, one policy in one day can shut down your business. So, this affects the investor confidence in the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Twitter was reported to have been engaging the government in talks to ensure that the ban is lifted.

