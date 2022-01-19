VREG: Deficiency reinforces vehicle import congestion

In less than one year, a new database for imported vehicles to checkmate import duty evasion and theft at the seaports has collapsed, leading to congestion, huge demurrage and high storage charges, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Importers have started paying demurrage and storage charges on vehicles, which have congested the roll-on roll-off terminals at the Tincan Island Port since the beginning of the month, following the breakdown of National Vehicle Registry (VREG) introduced by government for vehicle clearance.

Biding

In 2021, the Federal Government made VREG mandatory and first prerequisite for any vehicle that must be cleared from the country’s seaports. It was initiated to provide a single database for the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and to reduce vehicle theft, enhance national security and generate revenue for government. The scheme is powered by interconnected interactions of key agencies, parties and stakeholders and it is being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, in collaboration with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and state governments. However, less than one year after, stakeholders said that the introduction of the vehicle registry had brought hardship to them because of its failure to meet expectations.

Issue

For instance, the clearing agents under the umbrella of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Tin- Can Island chapter, said that the VREG platform created by the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMOF) for imported vehicles had collapsed and stopped working at the port. They explained that several imported vehicles had been trapped at the various terminals inside the Tin Can Island Port. The Public Relations Officer of the association, Tin-Can Island chapter, Onome Monije, said that agents were finding it difficult to access the VREG’s platform in the last one week, noting that bringing out vehicles from the terminals had become a nightmare. She added that the trapped vehicles were attracting huge storage and demurrage charges from terminal operators and shipping companies. The spokesperson stressed that the VREG platform or portal had been down due to server breakdown. According to Monije, “the VREG is for all consignments with chassis or serial number. It is mandatory for us to register with VREG before we can proceed to Customs portal for duty assessment and payment because the vehicle registry has been integrated with the Customs platform. “As a result of the inability to access the VREG platform, we stay awake in the middle of the night searching for network and sometime it comes up 2am or 3am and whenever there is an amendment, it is always difficult to amend mistakes.” Monije pleaded with the Federal Ministry of Finance to have a help desk where complaints can be made and resolved, noting that It was also important that government should have office in Lagos and all the ports for effective working relationship with clearing agents and importers. She said: “VREG is a great pain on clearing agents’ necks; the process is cumbersome as OTP code must be generated with a minimum payment of about N4,700 per unit vehicle. We are losing millions daily, while shipping companies and terminal operators are gaining millions of naira daily. “Also, no one is telling us what the issues with the VREG’s network are and storage charges is increasing daily. Maybe shipping and terminal operators are paying commission to them through the huge demurrages and storage charges we are accruing.”

Why VREG

In 2021, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, said that a case study revealed that between October 2018 and September 2019, the country recorded over N1.8 trillion value of used vehicle importation, noting that Nigeria was the hub of stolen vehicles as Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of vehicles in the country are usually unregistered. Consequently, the minister explained that vehicles within the shores of Nigeria could not be traced. Also, the minister noted that statistics had showed that the country imported 400,000 automobiles between 2015 and 2020. Explanation She said: “The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, launched VREG, which is a national repository of vehicular information that seem to provide a single platform through which all relevant agencies shall reference vehicular data with a view to ascertaining ownership and value information. “The data process will also enable capturing of vehicular exchanges and utilising of VIN in Nigeria. Additional value is also accruable to the Federal Government, state governments and related agencies via this policy. The VREG will serve as single source of validation at the point of vehicle registration, while capturing and storing all information over the life cycle of the vehicle for the purpose of effective motor vehicle administration, documentation and tracking of vehicular activities across the nation to enhance national security. “Since the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is saddled with the responsibility of managing the nation’s finances and revenue streams in the mid of dwindling revenue orchestrated by falling oil prices, mono economy and further worsened by revenue leakages from unplugged loopholes such as customs duty payment evasion, it became imperative that government be responsive to these issues.”

Last line

It is imperative that while government is trying to block revenue leakage and theft, there is need to make the system work for smooth trade facilitation in line with international standard.

