VSF donates solar powered borehole, sanitizers, others to Bayelsa school

As part of its contribution towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Bayelsa State, the Victim’s Survival Gunds Task Force on Wednesday commissioned a solar powered borehole built by the foundation for the Community Secondary School Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area.

The foundation also donated hand washing machines, 2000 pieces of reusable face masks, four units of hand sanitizers, 120 bottles of liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach among other things.

Commissioning the borehole, the chairman of the foundation Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, represented by the Chairperson Victim’s Survival Fund Task Force on COVID-19, Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji, said that they were in Bayelsa State to continue the work the foundation has been doing in the whole of Nigeria since March 2020.

She said: “We are here to continue the work we have been doing on the instruction of our Chairman, Gen. T.Y Danjuma.

“We have provided food, medical items, personal protection equipment and more enduring interventions that will be able to outlive the COVID-19 pandemic life span which is to go to indigent communities and house hold across the country and provide them asses to water facility, hygiene, sanitations and consumables.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Commissioner of Health, Pabara Newton Igwele, thanked the foundation for the gesture adding that no government alone can fulfil the health care of its people.

The principal of the school, Grace Dafese thanked the foundation for the gesture adding that: “My greatest happiness is that it solar powered. We don’t need to power the bore hole with any generator that would have cost us money.”

