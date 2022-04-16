Arts & Entertainments

VTEK to receive Grammy award certificate

VTEK, Nigerian producer, songwriter, mix and master engineer, is now a Grammy winning producer following the success and win of Angélique Kidjo’s Mother Nature as the Best Global Music Album at the 64th Grammy Awards. Born Victor Kpoudosu, VTEK produced, co-wrote, mixed and mastered the song Dignity on Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy winning Global Album of the Year, Mother Nature.

The song, Dignity was the forerunner of the first song release of the album, which featured the amiable singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade. According to the Recording Academy rules and guidelines for producers and engineers, “All producers (and others) eligibly credited on a Grammy-winning recording will be acknowledged with Grammy certificates.”

Following this rule, VTEK is expected to be acknowledged with a certificate from Grammy for contributing to Angélique Kidjo’s Mother Nature. This is VTEK’s first Grammy win. However, he had his major breakout in the Nigerian music industry in 2013, as he was credited for producing, Personally, a smash hit for the African duo and twin brothers, P-Square. In recent times, he worked with Netflix to produce movie scores for three hit movies on Naija Netflix.

 

Our Reporters

