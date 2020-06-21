Vulcanizer steals woman’s pants after fixing tyre

A 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly stealing pants of his female client.

The suspect was said to have gone to fix the tyre of a woman (name withheld) when he stole the underwear spread on on a rope within her compound.

Following his arrest, he reportedly confessed that he wanted to use the pants for money-making ritual.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident Sunday, said detectives from Warewa Division swooped on the suspect and arrested him.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the stolen pants were recovered from the home of the vulcanizer.

He said: “The suspect was arrested following a report by a woman (name withheld) who reported at Warewa Division that she discovered that her car tyre had gone flat when she wanted to go out which is the reason why she invited the suspect who is a vulcanizer to come and fix the tyre for her.

“After fixing the tyre and left, she discovered that her pant that was spread on a rope within the compound has been missing.

“Since the vulcanizer was the only person who came to the compound, she went round in search of him but he is no where to be found.

“Upon the report, the DPO Warewa Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to the area where the suspect was traced and arrested. His house was quickly searched and the woman’s pant was recovered there in.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed stealing the pant with the intention of taking it to an herbalist for money making ritual.”

Like this: Like Loading...