VW Golf to slow production in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen plans to reduce the number of shifts at its Wolfsburg factory in January. A VW spokesman said the work stoppage would affect the late shift in Golf production for assembly line 3 and other adjacent areas from Jan. 9 through Jan. 27.

The body shop, paint shop and other adjacent areas will be affected on a pro rata basis, he said, while the holding areas and maintenance necessary to supply the plant are excluded from the measure.

The reasons for the stoppages are the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted supply chains Earlier this month, VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer said in plant is building well under 400,000 cars a year, less than half its capacity, because of “flat-out chaos” in the supply chain.

The plant employs about 60,000 workers building combustion engine models including the Golf, Tiguan and Touran. VW is adding production of two full-electric models at the factory — the ID3 compact hatchback and a Tiguan-sized EV.

 

