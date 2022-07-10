Business

VW’s unveils Amarok pickup, based on Ford Ranger

Volkswagen’s second-generation Amarok pickup, the result of a collaboration with Ford is set to improve off-road capabilities, and comes with a new suite of driver-assistance functions. The Amarok’s dimensions are a close match to the Ford Ranger. The pickups also share engines and drivetrains.

 

It was designed in Australia and will be built in South Africa, VW Commercial Vehicles said at the pickup’s unveiling. Sales will start by year-end in Belgium, South Africa and Luxembourg. Deliveries will start in Australia and New Zealand in January, followed by all European countries.

 

The rollout will continue in the Middle East in February, with other countries to follow starting in April. The Amarok is available with five turbocharged engine configurations: Three 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesels with 150, 170 or 205 hp; a six-cylinder, 3.0-liter diesel with 250 hp, and a four-cylinder, 2.3-liter gasoline engine with 302 hp. Figures will vary slightly in different markets, VW said.

 

Higher-power versions will have a standard 10-speed automatic transmission with eshifter. Other transmissions include a six-speed automatic and five- and six-speed manuals. The Amarok will also be available with VW’s parttime or full-time all-wheeldrive 4Motion system, with the permanent system standard on the six-cylinder diesel. Off-roading is improved with a fording depth of 800 mm compared with 500 mm on the current version.

 

VW is positioning the Amarok as a premium vehicle, with include including a Harman Kardon sound system, 21- inch alloy wheels, accessories including lockable toolboxes and bike brackets, and an electric roller cover for the bed. VW has positioned the Amarok as a premium pickup, and has added safety and convenience features.

 

Among them are more than 30 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functions, 20 of which are new to the Amarok, including park assist and speed assist. Also new is the infotainment system, with an option of a 10- or 12-inch central touch screen, and a digital instrument panel 8-inch or 12-inch.

 

Other options include a premium Harman Kardon sound system, 21-inch alloy wheels, accessories including lockable toolboxes and bike brackets, and an electric cover for the bed.

 

