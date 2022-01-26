W/African elders condemn Burkina Faso coup

The West African Elders’ Forum (WAEF) has condemned the military coup in Burkina Faso.

A statement issued yesterday by Dr Goodluck Jonathan, convener of the forum and Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), released by Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer of the foundation, said they were disturbed by the development. WAEF declared that Africa cannot afford to be returned to an “inglorious era when the people’s rights, freedoms and development impetus were restricted”.

The forum called for the immediate release of deposed President Roch Kabore and others being detained, urging the military leaders to return the country to constitutional rule.

The statement reads: “The West African Elders’ Forum (WAEF) condemns the military takeover of government and suspension of constitutional order in Burkina Faso by a group of military officers.

“The coup is a political sacrilege that betrays hope, as it rewinds the clock of democratic progress and successes recorded in Burkina Faso and the sub-region, in the past decades

