W/Cup qualifiers: Rohr drops Ndidi, Etebo

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has dropped Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, and Watford’s Oghene Etebo from the 23-man squad he released for the doubleheader World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic slated to take place on October 7 and 10 in Lagos and Doula respectively. According to a press statement released by the Director of Communication of the Nigeria Football Federation, Demola Olajire, the two midfielders were dropped because of injury. Etebo is expected to be out of action for up to five months. Red-hot Napoli forward Victor Osimhen tops the list which also included captain Ahmed Musa, deputy-captain William Ekong, and 21 others for the matches.

With the maximum six points from their first two matches of the campaign (against Liberia in Lagos and against Cape Verde in Mindelo earlier this month), the Eagles countenance another six points against the central Africans and Franco-German Rohr has largely kept faith with the troops that delivered in a September to remember. Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and Daniel Akpeyi return, just as defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Olaoluwa Aina, and Kenneth Omeruo.

Added to the rearguard now are Kevin Akpoguma, who missed the last games as a result of illness, and new call-up Calvin Ughelumba of Glasgow Rangers FC in Scotland. With enforcers Ndidi and Etebo out injured, the lot falls on Frank Onyeka and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo to replicate their firm handling of things in the middle in Mindelo, when Central African Republic comes calling on Thursday and in Douala on Sunday. Rohr has now listed England –based duo Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho in the midfield.

