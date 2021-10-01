Sports

W/Cup qualifiers: Rohr drops Ndidi, Etebo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has dropped Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, and Watford’s Oghene Etebo from the 23-man squad he released for the doubleheader World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic slated to take place on October 7 and 10 in Lagos and Doula respectively. According to a press statement released by the Director of Communication of the Nigeria Football Federation, Demola Olajire, the two midfielders were dropped because of injury. Etebo is expected to be out of action for up to five months. Red-hot Napoli forward Victor Osimhen tops the list which also included captain Ahmed Musa, deputy-captain William Ekong, and 21 others for the matches.

With the maximum six points from their first two matches of the campaign (against Liberia in Lagos and against Cape Verde in Mindelo earlier this month), the Eagles countenance another six points against the central Africans and Franco-German Rohr has largely kept faith with the troops that delivered in a September to remember. Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and Daniel Akpeyi return, just as defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Olaoluwa Aina, and Kenneth Omeruo.

Added to the rearguard now are Kevin Akpoguma, who missed the last games as a result of illness, and new call-up Calvin Ughelumba of Glasgow Rangers FC in Scotland. With enforcers Ndidi and Etebo out injured, the lot falls on Frank Onyeka and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo to replicate their firm handling of things in the middle in Mindelo, when Central African Republic comes calling on Thursday and in Douala on Sunday. Rohr has now listed England –based duo Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho in the midfield.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG thump Barcelona

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Salah, Mane goals see Liverpool take control of Leipzig tie Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris St-Germain ripped Barcelona apart in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Nou Camp. The night did not start well for last year’s runners-up when they fell behind to Lionel Messi’s 27th-minute […]
Sports

EPL: Jota can’t stop scoring as Reds beat Hammers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Wins for Man City, Chelsea Substitute Diogo Jota scored for the third straight game as Liverpool came from behind to beat in-form West Ham and go top of the Premier League table. In an intriguing encounter, the Hammers took an early lead through Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals’ smart finish which clipped the post on its […]
Sports

S’Africa: Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole in 2023

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) of South Africa has announced that it will reduce convicted killer Oscar Pistorius’ sentence after it emerged that its judgment failed to take into account the 506 days that he had already served for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. As a result, he will now be eligible […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica