W.TEC trains 1,820 women on digital skills

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC) said it trained no fewer than 1,820, women and girls on digital skills in 2021. The Centre’s Communication Officer, Yemi Odutola, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the training was done through the centre’s technology after school clubs, camps and other programmes. W.TEC is a Nigerian nonprofit organisation focused on encouraging girls and women to pursue technology careers. “Last year, we successfully launched our in-person ‘Make- Herspace’ training for participants in Nasarawa, Bauchi and Abuja after the passing of the second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“During these classes a total of 887 girls and women were trained on electronics and renewable energy panelled projects at 12 centres across the three states,” Odutola disclosed. He added that the successful phase of MakeHerspace was targeted at two groups, which are ages 10 to 17 and 18 to 25. Odutola said that the Make- Herspace project, which was done with the support of Google, was a technology initiative that taught young women to create engineering-based solutions to solve problems in their communities and provide information about career options.

The communication officer said that the NGO also organised an after school computer programme for girls in public secondary schools in 2021 called ‘W.TEC Academy.’ He noted that the W.TEC Academy, which was done in Lagos and Kwara states, was targeted at girls between ages 11 and 17 years. Odutola said that 361 girls in 14 schools benefitted from the programme in Kwara while 232 girls in nine schools under Lagos State Ministry of Education District IV were empowered. “The academy sessions have helped the girls to deepen their skills through hands-on science and technology projects, programming classes, career talks and engagement with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) professionals. “The W.TEC Academy programme in Kwara State was sponsored by Oracle while the one in Lagos was supported by the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC),” he said.

 

