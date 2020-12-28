W’A accident investigative body seeks separate bodies for Sierra Leone, Gambia

Banjul Accord Group investigative Agency (BAGAIA) has resolved with The Gambia and Sierra Leone to establish an independent accident investigative body as soon as first quarter of 2021 and both West African nations are also working out modalities to clear the outstanding subscription and to ensure followup with the how the funds are administered.

These were some resolutions of two separate meetings with teams from Gambia and Sierra Leone aimed at charting the course for the regional investigative body and strengthening it.

Commissioner, Banjul Accord Group Investigative Agency (BAGAIA), Charles Irikefe Erhueh, held these meetings between 14th December 14 and 18, 2020 dwelling on key issues including the signing of the Project Document (ProDoc.) – Management Service Agreement (MSA), possibility of Accident Investigation Group (AIG) set up (advice from Nigeria’s perspective) as well as the need to offset outstanding subscription to BAGAIA commission In The Gambia, the BAGAIA commissioner and his team met with the representative of the Minister, Mr. Mod Ceesay, between 14th December 10 and 16, 2020 where he sought the MSA for legal backing of ICAO-Technical Cooperation Bureau (TCB) services to BAGAIA.

Presenting a hard copy to the minister through the Head of BAG Secretariat, Mr. Abdullahi Jammeh, it was noted that TCB carried out recruitment of the BAGAIA Commissioner and is currently doing same for the technical director without this document signed by the member states.

According to resolutions from the deliberations, it connotes that the TCB is executing such assignment without the consent the member states. Ceesay, on his part, thanked the BAGAIA commissioner while agreeing with the DG, that the document will be sign after which it is received at the ministry.

On the need for an effective regional accident investigative agency, Erhueh explained that in the event of accident it is the state responsibility to institute the investigation but such investigation can be delegated in part or whole to BAGAIA especially when there is a shortage of capacity to handle it.

According to him, among others one main function of BAGAIA is to strengthen cooperation and collaboration between member States in respect to investigation of accidents and serious incidents.

He, however, surmised that it in no way takes away the state responsibility hence there is a great need for the setting up Accident Investigation Authority in the state.

He went further to give the insight on the emergence of the AIB-Nigeria which was formerly a department in the Ministry of Aviation and how it has become a world-class investigation body advising that a journey of a thousand mile starts with a step, and urging Gambians to emulate the AIB-Nigeria and stressing the need to have an independent accident investigation authority separate from the civil aviation authority and not a department under any ministry.

