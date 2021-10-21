Sports

WA, AIMS, runners enthusiastic as full race returns

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

On February 12, 2022, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will join other elite races across the world to return as a full race with about 80,000 to 100,000 runners expected to participate in the full marathon and the 10km fun run. This was revealed by Yussuf Alli, the General Manager of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. The 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City was an Elites only race because of COVID-19. Other elite races like London, Tokyo and others were also elites only races while many races were cancelled. But since September 2021 label races that were elites only in 2021 or were cancelled have returned as full races with thousands of runners.

They include Berlin Marathon, London Marathon, Chicago Marathon, Boston Marathon and others. New York Marathon is slated for November 7, other races slated for the latter part of the year and early 2022 are Amsterdam Marathon, Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, Houston and others. Alli revealed that the World Athletics and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) are excited that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will return as a full race.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Henry Onyekuru: I took a risk moving to Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru admits signing for Everton was something of a risk but insists he has no regrets about the move as he looks for a move away from his current club AS Monaco in France. The 23-year-old joined the English Premier League side in 2017 but failed to make a competitive appearance for […]
Sports

La Liga: Carvajal strike sees Real edge Betis to go top

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dani Carvajal’s second-half goal gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Real Betis on Saturday as Carlo Ancelotti’s men moved top of the early LaLiga table. Madrid now have seven points from their opening three games after a bright start to the season, while the reported potential signing of Kylian Mbappe could give them […]
Sports

Shock appointments for Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SCORENigeria can exclusively report that there will be several shock postings when the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) finally announce new coaches for the various national teams.   A top official informed SCORENigeria these appointments will most likely be made this week after so many months of speculations.   It was also gathered that a lot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica