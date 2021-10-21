WA, AIMS, runners enthusiastic as full race returns

On February 12, 2022, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will join other elite races across the world to return as a full race with about 80,000 to 100,000 runners expected to participate in the full marathon and the 10km fun run. This was revealed by Yussuf Alli, the General Manager of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. The 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City was an Elites only race because of COVID-19. Other elite races like London, Tokyo and others were also elites only races while many races were cancelled. But since September 2021 label races that were elites only in 2021 or were cancelled have returned as full races with thousands of runners.

They include Berlin Marathon, London Marathon, Chicago Marathon, Boston Marathon and others. New York Marathon is slated for November 7, other races slated for the latter part of the year and early 2022 are Amsterdam Marathon, Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, Houston and others. Alli revealed that the World Athletics and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) are excited that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will return as a full race.

