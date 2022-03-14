WA approves six athletes for Nigeria

The World Athletics over the weekend announced the entry list for the fast-approaching World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade 22, with six Nigerian athletes- four male and two female- approved for the competition. The competition scheduled for Belgrade, capital of Serbia, starting from March 18 to 20 will see Olympic Games bronze medalist, Ese Brume, leading the team to the competition. Brume alongside Ruth Uzoro will both compete in the women’s Long Jump, while the four men – Sikiru Adeyemi, Timothy Emeoghene, Samson Nathaniel and Ifeanyi Ojeli will all be taking part in the men’s 4 x 400m relay. A total of 12 reigning individual Olympic champions are among the entries for the Championships with the final entry lists confirming that 680 athletes from 137 teams have been entered for the global event in Serbia
Related Articles
Qatar 2022 ticket not negotiable, says Fanny Amun
Former U-17 winning coach, Fanny Amun, has said the Super Eagles must beat Ghana and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Speaking with our correspondent, Amun said the qualification for the Mundial was not negotiable as he called on the players to win back the heart of Nigerians after their second round […]
CHAN 2021 absence, bitter lesson for Nigeria, says Ekpo
Ex-international Friday Ekpo has said Nigeria must learn from the failure of the homebased Super Eagles to qualify for the ongoing Africa Nation’s Championship in Cameroon. Having reached the final of the previous edition, the Eagles-led by erstwhile coach Imama Amakapabo could not pick the ticket for the ongoing CHAN in Cameroon. Ekpo, who is […]
EPL: Vardy rescues late point for Leicester at Arsenal
*As Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace Jamie Vardy’s late equaliser gave Leicester City a vital point to keep their Champions League hopes on track and end Arsenal’s recent winning streak. The Gunners looked on course for a fifth successive victory to maintain their outside chances of a place in […]
