WA approves six athletes for Nigeria

The World Athletics over the weekend announced the entry list for the fast-approaching World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade 22, with six Nigerian athletes- four male and two female- approved for the competition. The competition scheduled for Belgrade, capital of Serbia, starting from March 18 to 20 will see Olympic Games bronze medalist, Ese Brume, leading the team to the competition. Brume alongside Ruth Uzoro will both compete in the women’s Long Jump, while the four men – Sikiru Adeyemi, Timothy Emeoghene, Samson Nathaniel and Ifeanyi Ojeli will all be taking part in the men’s 4 x 400m relay. A total of 12 reigning individual Olympic champions are among the entries for the Championships with the final entry lists confirming that 680 athletes from 137 teams have been entered for the global event in Serbia

