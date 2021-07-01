Sports

WA confirms Okon-George, Onyekwere for Tokyo 2020

CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Quartermiler, Patience Okon- George, and Discus thrower, Chioma Onyekwere, have both been confirmed by World Athletics to compete at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo subject to their official selection by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. The two athletes have now swelled the number of Nigerian athletes that will provisionally be competing in the individual events at the games to 14. WA released details of all qualified athletes at midnight of Tuesday June 29 following the expiration of the deadline for qualification.

Okon-George and Onyekwere made the cut via their world ranking in their respective events. The likes of Sade Olatoye (Shot Put and Hammer Throw), Jerry Jakpa (200m) and Dotun Ogundeji (Shot Put) failed to make the cut via their rankings. The two confirmed athlete, Okon-George and Onyekwere, will now join Divine Oduduru (100/200m), Raymond Ekevwo (100m), Enoch Adegoke (100m), Ushoritse Itshekiri (100m), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put), Blessing Okagbare (100/200m),Grace Nwokocha (100m), Tobi Amusan (100m hurdles), Annette Echikunwoke (Hammer Throw) , Ruth Usoro ( Long/Triple Jump) Favour Ofili (200m) and Ese Brume (Long Jump).

Our Reporters

