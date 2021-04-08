News

WAACLALS calls for demonetisation of political positions in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Experts at the fourth international conference of the West African Association for Commonwealth Literature and Language Studies have called on African leaders to demonetise political positions to bring forth probity within the African political systems.
The theme of the conference which was declared open by the Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, centred on building new frontiers for leadership and development within commonwealth Africa. The conference noted that if African leaders continued to focus only on what they were likely to personally benefit from when in a position of leadership, then development may continue to be far-fetched on the continent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Checkmate excesses of your officers, LASG tells police

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the ongoing nationwide protests against the menace of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Lagos State Government yesterday charged police authorities to stop the incessant harassment of Nigerians by some officers of the anti- robbery squad, saying not all computer-carrying youths are criminals or internet fraudsters The government said any officers of the […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Goje doles out gifts to constituents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has doled out financial support to his constituents to enable them fulfill their sallah obligations of Animal sacrifice. The beneficiaries of the donations are orphans, underprivileged, elders, party leaders as well as traditional and religious leaders drawn from his Gombe Central Senatorial District. Speaking during the […]
News Top Stories

Airlines owe agencies N22bn, get N4bn bailout

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Chukwu David Abuja

Nigerian airlines owe various aviation agencies N22,022,822,256 – $6,993,284 (N2,657,247,920) and N19,365,374,336 – as non-remittance of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and (CSC) collected from passengers.   And to cushion the effects of the impact of COVID- 19 on their operations, the Federal Government has approved N4 billion as bailout fund for airlines.   It also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica