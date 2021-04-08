WAACLALS calls for demonetisation of political positions in Africa

Experts at the fourth international conference of the West African Association for Commonwealth Literature and Language Studies have called on African leaders to demonetise political positions to bring forth probity within the African political systems.

The theme of the conference which was declared open by the Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, centred on building new frontiers for leadership and development within commonwealth Africa. The conference noted that if African leaders continued to focus only on what they were likely to personally benefit from when in a position of leadership, then development may continue to be far-fetched on the continent.

