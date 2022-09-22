Wabara on fence mending mission to Ortom, Wike

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday embarked on what could best be described as a fence mending mission to Governors Samuel Ortom and Nyesom Wike of Benue and Rivers states respectively, to try and resolve the intractable internal crisis rocking the party, to enable it emerge victorious in next year’s general election.

Chairman of the BoT and former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who led other Trustee members, earlier held a closed door meeting with Governor Ortom at the government house in Makurdi where issues bordering on the post-convention ripples were looked into as a step towards healing the wounds reportedly inflicted on the aggrieved members. One of the major demands of Governor Wike’s camp for enduring peace to return to the PDP is the stepping aside of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. After the closed door session, Senator Wabara also led the BoT members to commission the N120 million 27-room apartment remodelled Aper Aku Lodge located within the government house premises near the Presidential Lodge.

Speaking with journalists before proceeding to Rivers State for the same meeting with Governor Wike, Senator Wabara described Ortom as a performing governor whose legacies will speak for him as well as an indispensable tool that cannot be forgotten in Nigerian political history.

“You will not be forgotten in Benue State and nationally you will never be forgotten because you are courageous, you say it as it is no matter whose ox is gored and you stand by your words. When we talk of loyalty, you are an example to your people and to the nation,” he said.

The PDP’s BoT helmsman lamented the worsening hardship confronting the citizenry which he said only the PDP can deliver the country and provide the dividends of democracy to Nigerians. Also speaking, Governor Ortom said as one of the aggrieved governor’s, he had earlier picked holes in the way the party’s leadership was handling issues, adding that their inability to deploy the internal conflict reconciliation mechanism early is indeed the bane of the ripples within its fold. “Reconciliation is very key and that’s what I said some time ago that the party leadership would have deployed its internal conflict reconciliation mechanism long ago.” The governor, who commended members of the BoT for the steps evolved to resolve the lingering internal crisis, expressed optimism that at the end of the day, the faceoff would be put behind for the unity, growth and development of the party.

