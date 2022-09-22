News Top Stories

Wabara on fence mending mission to Ortom, Wike

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday embarked on what could best be described as a fence mending mission to Governors Samuel Ortom and Nyesom Wike of Benue and Rivers states respectively, to try and resolve the intractable internal crisis rocking the party, to enable it emerge victorious in next year’s general election.

Chairman of the BoT and former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who led other Trustee members, earlier held a closed door meeting with Governor Ortom at the government house in Makurdi where issues bordering on the post-convention ripples were looked into as a step towards healing the wounds reportedly inflicted on the aggrieved members. One of the major demands of Governor Wike’s camp for enduring peace to return to the PDP is the stepping aside of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. After the closed door session, Senator Wabara also led the BoT members to commission the N120 million 27-room apartment remodelled Aper Aku Lodge located within the government house premises near the Presidential Lodge.

Speaking with journalists before proceeding to Rivers State for the same meeting with Governor Wike, Senator Wabara described Ortom as a performing governor whose legacies will speak for him as well as an indispensable tool that cannot be forgotten in Nigerian political history.

“You will not be forgotten in Benue State and nationally you will never be forgotten because you are courageous, you say it as it is no matter whose ox is gored and you stand by your words. When we talk of loyalty, you are an example to your people and to the nation,” he said.

The PDP’s BoT helmsman lamented the worsening hardship confronting the citizenry which he said only the PDP can deliver the country and provide the dividends of democracy to Nigerians. Also speaking, Governor Ortom said as one of the aggrieved governor’s, he had earlier picked holes in the way the party’s leadership was handling issues, adding that their inability to deploy the internal conflict reconciliation mechanism early is indeed the bane of the ripples within its fold. “Reconciliation is very key and that’s what I said some time ago that the party leadership would have deployed its internal conflict reconciliation mechanism long ago.” The governor, who commended members of the BoT for the steps evolved to resolve the lingering internal crisis, expressed optimism that at the end of the day, the faceoff would be put behind for the unity, growth and development of the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court vacates order restraining FG from withdrawing oil field licenses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has vacated the order restraining the Federal Government from withdrawing licenses of 10 Marginal Oil Field operators. The judge vacated the order Friday while delivering ruling in a motion filed by the Ministry of Petroleum and a Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), […]
News

Biden to receive second COVID vaccine dose Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President-elect Joe Biden will receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced, three weeks after his first injection was broadcast live on TV to boost public confidence in the jab. Biden, 78, told Americans “there’s nothing to worry about” when he got his first dose of the Pfizer […]
News

Seoul Mayor found dead after leaving message ‘like a will’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message “like a will”. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayor’s body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica