Wabba bows out as NLC to elects new leadership Feb 8

The Nigeria Labour Congress of Nigeria (NLC) and it’s 49 affiliates industrial.unions would on 8th of Febuary 2023, elect a new president and other members of executives at it’s 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference holding in Abuja. The current executives led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba whose eight years tenure of two terms comes to an end, is expected to be dissolved to allow the delegates elect those who would champion the affairs of Nigerian workers for the next four years. Speaking at a Pre conference media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the chairperson of the Preparatory Committee, Comrade Babatunde Oke Olatunji who noted that the theme of the conference was ‘Building People’s Power, National Unity and Quest for a New Social Contract.

