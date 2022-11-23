Metro & Crime

WABMA, Enugu Literary Society, US Consulate General organise workshop for S’South journalists

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Journalists in the South South region of the of the country have been advised to ensure accuracy and fact check their information before pushing them out to the public especially as the 2023 general elections approach.

This advised was handed down to about 25 journalists comprising of political reporters, editors, video journalists and photo journalists drawn from the South South states of the country who gathererd in Port Harcourt for a two-day workshop on election reporting.

Organised by theWest African Broadcasting and Media Academy and Enugu Literary Society with support from the US Consulate General Lagos, the lecturers also advised the participats to ensure their safety as they go about reporting the 2023 election.

Speaking at the workshop which was held on November 21 and 22, 2022 to declare open the workshop, the representative of the US Consulate General, Will Stevens, stated that essence of the training was to ensure thart the 2023 general elections will be peaceful and credible.

In his remarks, Ken Okere, the Director of the Broadcast Academy, who spoke virtually, disclosed to the participants that the workshop was aimed at training the journalists to make them better than what they used to be.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Carl Orakwue thanked the organisers for the workshop at this critical time in the country.

 

Reporter

