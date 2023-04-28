Wabote: Transparency, new Master Plan vital for devt

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Executive Secretary Simbi Kesiye Wabote has said transparency, prudent management of financial resources and a new master plan are some of the strategies that will make the private sector support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He made the submission in the keynote address he delivered at the NDDC Public-Private Partnership Summit 2023 in Lagos yesterday. Wabote said once the finances of the commission are prudently managed, it will entice genuine local and international partnerships. He also recommended that the NDDC should project itself positively through its choice of signature projects and interventions and open its accounts and project sites for public scrutiny.

Wabote said: “Capital is very shy and avoids controversies like a plague. In a situation where there are real or perceived infractions, corruption, lack of accountability, and other vices, capital attraction becomes a big challenge.” He pointed out that NDDC has diverse sources of funding, some of which include the Federation Account, Oil Producing Companies, State Governments, and local or international grants, thus the Commission would be expected to demonstrate financial ingenuity before it could leverage for more capital. The secretary based his recommendations against the backdrop of experiences at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), which is currently rated as the best agency in the country by several independent arms of the Federal Government and the private sector. While blaming the failure of the Niger Delta Regional Master Plan launched in 2007 on insufficient funding, frequent changes in leadership, delays in budget approvals and other issues, he canvassed for a modified or an entirely new Niger Delta Master Plan, to be developed with the support of key stakeholders of the region. He further advised the Commission to stick to its core mandate and avoid being pressured by interest groups to derail or dabble into projects outside its responsibility, emphasizing that the assessment of proposals should be strictly based on their sustainability stating “Otherwise, it would be money down the drain.”