Business

Wabote: Why NCDMB limits investment to govt proj

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

 

 

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said that it will not invest in competitive business areas because such investments would compromise its morale position as a regulatory agency.

 

The board added it only partners with strategic policies and projects that are promoted by the Federal Government and would not invest in oil and gas businesses that have competitive private players.

 

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, made the clarification when he hosted members of the Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG) Nigeria, led by their President, Dr. Oladunni Owo at the Board’s liaison office in Abuja.

 

He insisted that the board would not invest in competitive business areas because such investments would compromise its morale position as a regulatory agency. “Our role is to act as a catalyst of strategic government policies and programmes and we exit once those businesses become successful,” he added.

 

He described NCDMB as a regulatory agency and not an interventionist organisation and would not get involved in programmes outside its mandate.

 

In line with the board’s vision to serve as a catalyst for the industrialisation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors, it had partnered with investors in modular refineries, manufacturing of LPG cylinders, LPG depots, gas processing facilities, lube oil production plant, and a methanol plant using gas as feed stock.

 

Speaking further, Wabote listed some policies introduced by the board to support women in the oil and gas industry to include the inauguration of the Diversity Sectorial Working Group in the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF) and the creation of the Women in Oil and Gas Product in the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund). He explained that the Bank of Industry (BoI) was responsible for managing the NCI Fund, assessing applications and disbursing loans to approved companies.

 

He said: “The NCI Fund is one of the most successful loan schemes. About 98 per cent of the borrowers are paying back because we go through a very rigorous process.” Dwelling on the Project 100 Initiative of the Board, the Executive Secretary stated that it was designed to nurture 100 wholly owned oil and gas service providers in a competitive and sustainable way through targeted interventions, into larger scale players that create high impact. He confirmed that some Project 100 companies were owned and managed by women and the participants were selected through a transparent process without recommendation from any quarters.

 

The NCDMB chieftain also commended women for creating a forum to advance their cause in the oil and gas industry and counselled them against operating in splinter groups. “Do not see yourselves as rivalries because there are not even many women in the sector,” he noted.

 

While calling for the inclusion of more women in decision making positions, Wabote stated that the board’s Governing Council and the top management committee had implemented a policy of having at least one lady to ensure gender balance and provide unique perspectives in decision making.

 

Earlier in her remarks, President of WEOG, Dr. Oladunni Owo, said the group visited the board in furtherance of the International Women’s Day and to appreciate it for the laudable policies for women in the oil and gas sector. “This is very rare in Nigeria,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Validata, Inlaks partner to serve Temenos clients in Africa

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Validata Group and Inlaks have entered into a partnership agreement which will see the two companies cooperate on future Temenos projects in the African region. The African banking market is one of the fastest-growing and profitable markets globally. With most banks in the region undergoing a digital transformation, there is a great demand for test […]
Business

Customer Service Week: Lender delights staff, customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank has joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Customer Service Week by celebrating its customers and staff for their patronage and commitment to service excellence. The week-long event with the global theme, “Dream Team,” is being celebrated from October 5 – 9 across the Bank’s branches in Nigeria. The celebration […]
Business

Mutual funds hits N1.3trn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…to challenge pension funds The total market value of investments in mutual funds segment currently stands at N1.3 trillion as at June 2020 and this segment could challenge the pension funds for sheer size in a few years to come. Coronation Asset Management disclosed this to newsmen during a launch of its report titled; “Shifting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica