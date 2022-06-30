Sports

WACON 2022: Dare charges Super Falcons to go for glory

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged the Nigerian senior national women’s football team, the Super Falcons, to go for glory at the African Women Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Super Falcons are in Group C of the 12th African Women Cup of Nations in Morocco alongside South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

They begin the defence of their title against rivals South Africa on Monday, July 4, 2022. Dare told the team to put their past record of successes in the tournament behind them and fight with temerity, discipline and purpose to pick their tenth title which will cement Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football on the continent. Also at stake in Morocco for the semifinalists are slots to the FIFA Women World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year. The Minister wished the team the best of luck, urging them to be worthy ambassadors of the country.

 

