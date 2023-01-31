WACOT Rice signs 4-Year deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer Association

WACOT Rice Limited, the leading rice processing company and member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer Association. The Kebbi Beach Club (Kebbi Fishers), owned by the Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, is Africa’s foremost beach soccer club. The sponsorship deal with WACOT Rice Ltd as the official Food Partner is a boost for the growth of beach soccer and, ultimately, youth development in Nigeria. Last year, WACOT Rice sponsored Kebbi Fishers to the World Winners’Cup in Antalya, Turkey, organised by Beach Soccer Worldwide, the global governing body under FIFA responsible for Beach Soccer. Commenting on the partnership, the Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel, said the company was pleased with the progress made by Kebbi Fishers in the past three years, including their outing in Turkey. “In our operations, we always ensure that we create avenues for the Nigerian youth to thrive. Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, through Kebbi Fishers, has grown and received accolades across the continent.,” Gumel said.
Related Articles
Morocco 2022: Abam seals second spot for Cameroon
…as Zambia top Group B with big win over Togo An early goal from forward Michaela Abam and a late strike by Ajara Nchout handed Cameroon a 2-0 victory over Tunisia to claim second spot in Group B following their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals clash at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca […]
Wolves’ striker, Jimenez, discharged from hospital
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family. The Mexico international needed surgery after a clash of heads with David Luiz in last week’s 2-1 win at Arsenal. Jimenez remained in hospital until Tuesday was discharged with club doctor Matt Perry describing his initial […]
WA approves six athletes for Nigeria
The World Athletics over the weekend announced the entry list for the fast-approaching World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade 22, with six Nigerian athletes- four male and two female- approved for the competition. The competition scheduled for Belgrade, capital of Serbia, starting from March 18 to 20 will see Olympic Games bronze medalist, Ese Brume, […]
