WACOT Rice signs sponsorship deal with Kebbi Fishers

WACOT Rice, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has signed a sponsorship deal with the Kebbi Beach Soccer Club (Kebbi Fishers) for the upcoming 2021 World Winners’ Cup in Alanya, Turkey. Organised by Beach Soccer Worldwide, the global governing body under the Federation of International Football (FIFA), the competition will hold between October 11 and 17 and will feature leading beach soccer teams from different countries. Currently ranked number one in Africa and 49th globally, Kebbi Fishers is the sole African representative at the tournament and is aspiring to secure a berth in the top 20 global rankings, leveraging WACOT Rice’s support.

The sponsorship deal was unveiled at a ceremony where Nigerian Beach Soccer League trophy won by the Kebbi Fishers was presented to the Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel. The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the team’s new kit which was branded with the iconic bull of Big Bull Rice, the premium parboiled rice brand made by WACOT Rice in Argungu, Kebbi State.

