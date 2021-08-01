Business

WACOT to increase production capacity to 240,000mmts –Bagudu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, says Nigeria is an investment destination even as the West African Cotton Limited (WACOT) plans to double capacity in Argungu Local Government Area of the state.

Bagudu stated this when he visited WACOT rice company where he had a meeting on Friday with the Managing Director of First Bank, Dr Adeshola Adedetun, and officials of the company in Argungu.

 

He said: “WACOT has demonstrated that Nigeria is an investment destination today as they are announcing to double capacity in this very location.

“This is the result of the policies and programmes put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari whose support to industrialists, paved the way for the establishment of 47 large scale rice mills in the country.

 

“This boosted rice production, facilitated the attainment of self-sufficiency in rice production in Nigeria, and put to an end the importation of the commodity, and encouraged many people to engage in agriculture.”

Bagudu also promised to make land available to the company for the expansion as well as a model of rice outgrowing scheme for farmers.

“WACOT as a company in Argungu, has been doing a lot of corporate social responsibility that we are proud of.

“They are supporting our festivals and communities and they have been involved in anything that affects Kebbi State since when they came to the state. “We will make available land for them to expand the model rice outgrowing scheme so that our farmers will learn and continue to learn.

“They have, however, spoken of the plan to do a rice academy where younger ones will learn optimum production, and we will make land available for them,” he said.

 

The governor also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) for their sustained support to the agricultural sector, saying it had helped the country to attain its target on food security.

 

Earlier, the Chairman of the WACOT Rice Mill, Alhaji Faruk Gumel, disclosed that the company’s current capacity was 120,000 metric tonnes per annum.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AfDB’s shareholders back plan to tackle COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s shareholders have shown strong support for the bank’s proposals to tackle COVID-19 and this is as the continent faces the possibility of a third wave of infection amid poor vaccine access. This emerged from the 56th Annual Meetings of the bank’s Group. The three-day event, which ended at the […]
Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Assistant Chief In-spector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has com-mended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, No-tore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspec-tion report which acknowl-edged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
Business

Report: Global labour migration rises by five million

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The number of international migrant workers globally has risen to 169 million, a rise of three per cent since 2017, according to the latest estimates from the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The share of youth migrant workers (aged 15-24) has also increased, by almost two per cent, or 3.2 million, since 2017. Their number reached […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica