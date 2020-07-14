Wadume: Court admits six recovered guns as evidence

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted in evidence, six guns allegedly recovered from the alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu aka Wadume and his six co-defendants.

The guns, comprising AK47 rifles and a pump action, were tendered through a Police Inspector, Samuel Habila, who appeared as the fourth prosecution witness, PW-4.

The court admitted the guns and marked them as Exhibits B, B1 to B5.

The defense counsel, Ishaka Dikko, SAN, M. I Toga, Y. Dandana, Amanze Amanze, Abass Ajiya and F. O. Fagbemi, did not challenge the admittance of the guns in evidence. The witness told the court that Wadume had confessed during interrogation that he bought nine guns from one Babangida Musa and later sold four of them to people he gave their names as Danmaza and Halilu. Habila said the guns were all registered as CPR165, except one.

He added: “There is a white paint written on one, while one is damaged.”

The Federal Government is prosecuting Wadume on a 13-count amended criminal charge bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal armsrunning. Other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/30/2020, are a Police Inspector, Aliyu Dadje, Auwalu Bala aka Omo Razor, Uba Bala aka Uba Belu, Bashir Waziri aka Baba runs, Zubairu Abdullahi aka Basho and Rayyanu Abdul.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Yetunde Adeola-Cole, the witness, who is a member of the IRT squad, narrated how Wadume was tracked and arrested in Kano after he escaped.

He said: “I recognise seven of the defendants. I am in court this morning to narrate my findings regarding the case I investigated, involving the seven of them. “On August 6, 2019, some of our operatives travelled to Ibi on investigation activities.

To arrest a kidnap kingpin who was later identified as Hamisu Bala Wadume. “After a successful arrest, on their way back to base they were attacked by soldiers.

The soldiers shot at the moving vehicle of the operatives. “As a result, the vehicle somersaulted into the nearby bush, killing three of the operatives and two civilians. “The operatives’ arms were carted away.

As such, I and my team were asked to investigate the matter in order to unravel the mystery behind the attack and the carting away of our arms.

“We commenced investigation and intelligence led to the arrest of Auwalu Bala aka Omo Razor who is the 3rd defendant, who was based in Lagos but came to Abuja to see how he could assist his brother, Hamisu Bala Wadume, who was on the run.

“He was interviewed, during which he told us that Hamisu Bala is his younger brother and that he came from Lagos after he was told of what happened.

“He said while he was in Lagos his wife told him that operatives have arrested his younger brother and that while on their way the military attacked and Hamisu has escaped. “As such he got to Abuja to see how he could assist in the case.

I asked him the whereabouts of his brother, Hamisu Bala, and he told me his uncle, Rayyanu (7th defendant), who was based in Kano, knew his whereabouts. “We then tracked Rayanu down to Kano.

During investigation, Auwalu told us that his wife who went for a celebration in Ibi, called to notify him of the attack and escape of Hamisu Bala. “He told us that the only way we could get Hamisu was through his uncle in Kano.

We then went to Kano where we arrested Riyyanu. “When we arrested Riyyanu, he took us to where we arrested Hamisu Bala.

“Riyyanu confirmed to us that the son of his sister, Hamisu Bala, came to his house. He received a phone call from Hamisu that he was at the park and he should come and pick him.

“That was how he took his motorcycle to go and pick him from the park. “He said Hamisu Bala told him that he had wounds on his leg and his private part. Which he called a doctor that started treating him.

“After the treatment, the doctor told him that the wound between his legs is a bullet wound, and he never reported to anybody.

“Also, when we were in Abuja during the interview, Auwalu Bala aka Omo Razor told us that while he was in Lagos, Hamisu Bala called him on the phone that he had six AK47 rifles kept in his house. “Hamisu told him to call his elder brother based in Ibi to remove rifles and keep them in a safe place, which Auwalu Bala did.

“He said that after some time, Uba Bala called Auwalu Bala on the phone and told him that he needed money for spiritual prayer over the case involving Hamisu Bala. “Auwalu in turn called Hamisu to notify him of the request from their elder brother.

“Hamisu then told Uba Bala to remove two of the guns and give it to the 6th defendant aka Bashir, so that he can give them money for the spiritual prayer.” Meanwhile, all the defendants opposed the admissibility of confessional statements they made at the police.

They told the court that the statements, which the prosecution sought to tender in evidence against them, were obtained through torture.

My lord, the statements were not made voluntarily by the 1st defendant, they were made under duress. The statement sought to be tendered was written in English while my client purportedly gave his statements in Hausa,” Wadume’s lawyer contended.

Relying on Section 29 of the Evidence Act, and on account that the statements were induced, all the defendants demanded a trial-within-trial to ascertain the voluntariness or otherwise of the statements.

They noted that while the defendants spoke in Hausa, only the English version of the statements were produced in court.

