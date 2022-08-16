Metro & Crime

Wadume’s Conviction: Group lauds Kyari

Our Correspondent

The Initiative for Better Societal Enlightenment (IBSE), has said that the conviction of a kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume), and two others by a Federal High Court in Abuja, was a pointer to the capacity, courage and professionalism that former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, demonstrated.

Justice Binta Murtala Nyako convicted Wadume on two out of the 13-counts brought against him, and his co-accused persons by the state.

In a statement the group commended the courage demonstrated by Kyari in effecting the arrest of the notorious criminal, noting that: “Wadume would no longer be threat to innocent people as he is now cooling his heels in prison.”

In the statement signed by the executive director, the group claimed thus: “Someone like Kyari would have compromised because Wadume is very rich and influential and would have probably opted to pay whatever amount.

“He (Kyari) also did not compromise in the arrest (and subsequent prosecution) of another dangerous Kidnap kingpin,Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans), who has since been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“Kyari would have been very rich if he had collected money and released these dangerous criminals back to the society quietly because they were all ready to pay whatever amount to be released quietly without members of the public knowing.

“This is the type of sacrifice this young man made for his country for two decades, which resulted to all the awards and commendations he got that attracted a lot of envy and enemies to him.

“Fighting crime especially high level crime is not easy. That’s why Kyari has a lot of enemies.”

 

Reporter

