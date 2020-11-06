WAEC apologises to Ekiti over withheld 2020 result

…blames technical hitch not debt for delay

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has tendered an unreserved apology to Ekiti State government over delay in the release of the 2020 result of public schools. However, the Council debunked the rumour that the result which was released yesterday was delayed owing to huge debt being owed by the state government. Fear had gripped parents and candidates in Ekiti on Wednesday over inability to access their results via online platform provided by the Council which occasioned insinuation that state’s indebtedness to WAEC must have necessitated such. But in a letter dated 5th November, 2020 and signed by WAEC’s Branch Controller, Alhaji Olajide Hakeem, for the Head of National Office, clarified that the government of Ekiti was not in any way indebted to the council.

The letter addressed to Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye reads: “On behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of the Ekiti State public schools’ results. “The Council wishes to state clearly that, the Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC. However, it should be noted that, many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to the heavy traffic congestion on our side. The results were eventually accessed 5.45p.m. on Wednesday. “We condemn in its entirety

any attempt by anybody or group making campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue.

