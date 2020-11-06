News

WAEC apologises to Ekiti over withheld 2020 result

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

…blames technical hitch not debt for delay

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has tendered an unreserved apology to Ekiti State government over delay in the release of the 2020 result of public schools. However, the Council debunked the rumour that the result which was released yesterday was delayed owing to huge debt being owed by the state government. Fear had gripped parents and candidates in Ekiti on Wednesday over inability to access their results via online platform provided by the Council which occasioned insinuation that state’s indebtedness to WAEC must have necessitated such. But in a letter dated 5th November, 2020 and signed by WAEC’s Branch Controller, Alhaji Olajide Hakeem, for the Head of National Office, clarified that the government of Ekiti was not in any way indebted to the council.

The letter addressed to Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye reads: “On behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of the Ekiti State public schools’ results. “The Council wishes to state clearly that, the Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC. However, it should be noted that, many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to the heavy traffic congestion on our side. The results were eventually accessed 5.45p.m. on Wednesday. “We condemn in its entirety

any attempt by anybody or group making campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria to subject B737 aircraft to emergency corrosion checks

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has asked all operators of B737 aircraft types to subject their airplanes which have been in storage for a long time to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) emergency corrosion checks. This is contained in a letter dated July 24, 2020 and addressed to all Boeing 737 aircraft operators and […]
News

Climate change may cause increased yellow fever deaths in Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Changing temperature and rainfall across Africa could increase yellow fever deaths by up to 25 per cent by 2050. Scientists at the Imperial College London and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have attributed this to a new modelling of the burden of yellow fever. The results of the modelling are published in the journal ‘eLife’. […]
News

MTEF: How interactive session turned to probe

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, turned its recent five-day stakeholders interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to an investigative hearing The Senate on Wednesday, August 19, commenced what it tagged as “a five-day stakeholders interactive session on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: