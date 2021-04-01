WAEC appoints Ato as new council chair

The Gover ning Board/Council of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has elected a new Chairman, Prof. Ato Essuman from Ghana, for the sub-regional examination organisation to steer the affairs of the Council for the next three years. Ato, who was elected at the 69th Annual Meeting of the Governing Board as the 20th substantive Chairman of the Council from March 2021 to March 2024 in line with the Council’s Convention, succeeds Mr. Baboucarr Bouy from The Gambia, who was elected in March 2018. The 69th Annual Meeting of the Council, held online between March 22 and 26 was declared open by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

