WAEC appoints Ato as new council chair

The Gover ning Board/Council of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has elected a new Chairman, Prof. Ato Essuman from Ghana, for the sub-regional examination organisation to steer the affairs of the Council for the next three years. Ato, who was elected at the 69th Annual Meeting of the Governing Board as the 20th substantive Chairman of the Council from March 2021 to March 2024 in line with the Council’s Convention, succeeds Mr. Baboucarr Bouy from The Gambia, who was elected in March 2018. The 69th Annual Meeting of the Council, held online between March 22 and 26 was declared open by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

#EndSARS: Miscreants took charge, grounds activities in Enugu

Hoodlums yesterday continued to wreak havoc in Enugu under the guise of protests against police brutality as they touched some government and private’s buildings in the state.   They also vandalized some banks, street lights and traffic lights within the metropolis.   The protesters while defying the 24-hour dusk-to-dawn imposed by the state government on […]
APC: Ortom, PDP using force, litigation to muzzle opposition

…you’re just crying wolf, says PDP   The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend accused Governor Samuel Ortom and his party  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using what it called ‘brute force and careless litigations’ to gag its members from pointing and voicing out his (Ortom’s) glaring failures. […]
CBN to investigate cash shortage in ATMs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will investigate the current shortage of cash in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) being experienced by bank customers in Lagos State.   According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the CBN‘s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed this yesterday, while reacting to some bank […]

