WAEC: Education minister to meet with Buhari, NGF

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, the Ministry of Education and West African Examination Council, Nigeria Headquarters on Thursday resolved to seek an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

They also agreed that in the interest of the 1.6 million candidates registered for the WAEC examinations, there was a need to agree on a date for the regional examination as time was running out for the country.

In order to find a date acceptable and immediate as the head of WAEC National office in Nigeria, Patrick Areghan revealed that it takes quite a while to print question papers and that other convoluted logistic considerations might come into play.

Areghan said that Ghana had wanted to have the examination in June, because its an election year in the country, but shelved it because of Nigeria.

He also revealed that it took a presidential directive for The Gambia to shelve its desire to have the examination before now. So, according to him, Nigeria should decide on if it wants to give its candidates what he called a COVID-19 exam certificate or a WAEC Certificate in concert with the other countries.

According to him, getting parents to pay another set of fees might be difficult if the September date is missed, warning that if the November option is considered, “someone has to pick up the bills.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono in his presentation said that WAEC is one of institutions that espouses regional cooperation and having a stand alone examination will defeat the element of unity it portrays.

He further noted that if there was adequate funding, it should not take more than a week to get the examination ready logistically. For the 19, 000 examination centres across the country.

Commenting, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji wondered why that should be a problem pointing out that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs spent over N13 billion as COVID-19 palliatives.

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba reminded the members and all present that the decision they are to make was for an examination date and not resumption of schools in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...