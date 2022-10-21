WAEC launches digital certificate

T he West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has said its new digital certificate would eliminate fraud. WAEC’S Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, made this known yesterday in Lagos, at the launch of the council’s digital certificate platform.

He said the certificate is the electronic version of the physical paper certificate with a special focus on the elimination of fraud and easy accessibility. He said: “Institutions and organisations can confirm with ease the reliability and authenticity of individuals’ certificates on the digital certificate platform.

This eliminates fraud and will definitely send fakers out of the market. It has many security doors that make it impossible to hack.” Areghan noted that from December 2022, certificates for West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2022 will be available on its digital platform.

