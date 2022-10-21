News

WAEC launches digital certificate

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

T he West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has said its new digital certificate would eliminate fraud. WAEC’S Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, made this known yesterday in Lagos, at the launch of the council’s digital certificate platform.

He said the certificate is the electronic version of the physical paper certificate with a special focus on the elimination of fraud and easy accessibility. He said: “Institutions and organisations can confirm with ease the reliability and authenticity of individuals’ certificates on the digital certificate platform.

This eliminates fraud and will definitely send fakers out of the market. It has many security doors that make it impossible to hack.” Areghan noted that from December 2022, certificates for West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2022 will be available on its digital platform.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soun applauds Buhari as Adekunle heads NEITI

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has congratulated the newly appointed Chairman, Board of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle. Acknowledging the pedigree of the new appointee in public administration and community service, the nonagenarian monarch admonished Adekunle to live up to expectations in his role, adding that the new […]
News

Maple College students get $1m scholarships

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Some institutions have awarded scholarships worth over $1 million to some students of Maple Canadian College (MCC), Lekki, Lagos, in the justconcluded 2021/22 school year following their excellent performances.   This is as the college offers a Grade 12 Canadian curriculum programme that successfully combines the experience of on-site Canadian-trained course instructors and a topnotch […]
News

Pantami’s public apology over past preachings, enough – Tanko Yakassai

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mohammed Kabir,  Kano Elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has risen in defence of Isa-Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy saying his apology over past on Boko Haram and Osama bin Laden should be enough to keep him in his job. A number of Nigerians are insisting that he should either resign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica