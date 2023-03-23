WAEC launches statistics database for service delivery

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday launched an innovative educational statistics platform tagged; “Educational Statistics (EDUSTAT) Platform,” designed to ensure easy access to quality data and insights in the education sector. This is as the council said that the innovation was developed to take the edge off the manual access to data by stakeholders, improve quality of service delivery and generate more revenue for the examinational body. The platform was designed to leverage WAEC’s comprehensive and reliable database of over 50 million candidates, who have been tested over the years. Unveiling the platform yesterday in Lagos, Head of National Office (HNO), WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, said the new product, EDUSTAT, is borne out of the desire to provide stakeholders such as researchers, funding agencies, government institutions, school administrators, international organisations and parents with a reliable platform that provides educational, insights collected from multiple sources and delivered in simplified graphs, summaries and dashboards which help them enhance their decision. “The core benefit of the EDUSTAT platform is access to a comprehensive Interactive Web Report,” he said, noting that with the product, WAEC Nigeria again leverages technology.”
