WAEC records 42.16% pass in SSCE private candidates 2022 second series

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, yesterday declared 57.75 per cent pass in the results of the Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2022- Second Series.

The results released on Friday, indicated that no fewer than 30,954 candidates representing 42.16 per cent of the total number of 73,424 candidates that sat for the examination, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to the Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan, while announcing the results, stated that 42,405 candidates representing 57.75 per cent of the total 73,424 candidates that sat for the examination obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

The examination for the private candidates was conducted across the country between Monday, October 31 and Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 638 centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the federation.

Meanwhile, the results of 7,871 candidates, representing 10.72 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, according to him, were being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

The cases, Areghan stressed, are being investigated and reports of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course, as the Committee’s decisions would be communicated directly to the affected candidates thereafter.

Given further analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates, he said it shows that out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 72,265 candidates, representing 98.42 per cent, had their results fully processed and released, while 1,159) candidates, representing 1.58 per cent, had a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

However, Areghan assured the candidates that efforts were being made to complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their full results released.

When compared the performance of this year’s results with that of the 2021 edition of the examination, Areghan stated that the percentage of candidates who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 48.61 per cent; saying that there is a marginal decrease of 6.45 per cent in the performance over that of 2021.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

