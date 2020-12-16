News

WAEC records decline in exam malpractice, cancels candidates’ results

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The entire results of candidates involved in proven cases of malpractice and cheating in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020, which attracted Cancellation of Entire Results (CER), would be cancelled.

 

Similarly, results of those involved in proven cases of malpractice, which attracted Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR) would be also cancelled.

 

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) revealed this on Monday following outcome of the 70th meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) of the Council, which took place between 10th and 12th December, 2020 at WAEC Testing and Training Centre (WTTC), Ogba – Lagos.

 

This is as the Committee, which noted with delight the decline in examination malpractice in the examination, called on WAEC to sustain the momentum in its fight against the menace.

