WAEC releases 2020 SSCE 2nd series, records 39% passes

Kayode Olanrewaju

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Monday announced 39.82 per cent pass in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2nd Series.
The percentage were candidates, who scored credits in five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics.
No fewer than 61,509 candidates sat for the examination, conducted between November and December 2020, out of whom 24,491 candidates, representing 39.82 percent had credits.
Announcing the release of the results during a press conference, held at the Yaba, Lagos Head Office of the Council, the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said 31,751 of the candidates, representing 51.62 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.
Giving a further breakdown of the figures, Areghan said the results of 5,548 candidates, representing 9.02 percent out the total number of candidates who sat for the examination, were being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractices.

