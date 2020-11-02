WAEC releases 2020 SSCE results  

The West African Examinations Council has released the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

WAEC had earlier announced that the results would be released on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The release of the results was postponed due to the violence and arson in the country thataccompaniedthe #EndSARS protests.

WAEC had said the unrest in the country affected some of its offices and operations nationwide.

