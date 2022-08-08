Education

WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of school candidates who sat the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, noted that the results were released 45 days after the last paper.

The examination was held for six weeks from May 16 to June 23, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Ortom intensifying efforts to end ASUTIBS’ strike – Commissioner

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Saawuan Tarnongu, stated that Governor Samuel Ortom is working diligently to ensure that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Tertiary Institutions in Benue State (ASUTIBS) is not allowed to go for too long. Tarnongu stated this when he received members of the Association of […]
Education

Edo’s rescue pills for ailing education sector

Posted on Author KAYODE OLANREWAJU

 SUBEB: Pupils’ learning outcome significantly improve  Teachers: We’re more competent, committed, resourceful   REVOLUTION From the near collapse of the state’s education sector, the Edo State Government is today expressing fulfillment over the introduction of the EdoBEST programme that has changed the narrative of the basic education sub-sector, three years after, Writes KAYODE […]
Education

IPPIS: Polytechnics not ready for resumption, says ASUP

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said its members were not ready to resume rather, they were getting ready to withdraw services without notice, due to the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System ( IPPIS). President of ASUP Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made this known on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica