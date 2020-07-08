News

WAEC releases guidelines for August 3 to Sept 5 SSCE

Barely 24hours after it announced a date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the West African Examination Council(WAEC) yesterday announced guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid coronavirus pandemic.

The conduct of the examination for candidates, which had earlier been scheduled to hold between April 6 and June 5, was forcefully postponed following outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the new date for the examination during a press briefing at the Yaba, Lagos Headquarters of Council’s Nigerian Office yesterday, the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, expressed the readiness and preparedness of the examination body for the muck-awaited examinations.

According to him, there was a novel arrangement in this year’s conduct for the examinations as it would be held from Monday through Saturday in order to achieve the five-week duration for the entire examinations. The HNO, however, said the choice of the period for the conduct of the examinations, was not arbitrarily set by WEAC as the Council held wide consultation with governments of all the fivemember countries before arriving at the period and duration of the examination. “In deference to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the five-week arrangement was arrived at in order to make room for other examination bodies to equally conduct their examinations in good time.

Our Reporters

