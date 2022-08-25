WAEC Results: Osun PDP chides Oyetola over poor performance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has berated Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration over the poor performance of the state’s students in the justconcluded West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination. PDP described as ‘destructive,’ the way the APC administration handled the education system in the state, which according to the party, culminated into the placement of the state in the recently released performance ranking by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), asking the government to apologise to the state.

This was contained in a release signed by Dr Akindele Adekunle, chairman CTC of the Peoples Democratic Party. The party was reacting to the latest state-bystate performance record in the Senior School Certificate Examination for the 2022 calendar year.

In the public schools based performance data made available by the West African regional examination body, Osun State came a miserable 36th out of 37 ranked entities, involving the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The PDP bemoaned the distasteful result as a function of the laissezfaire attitude of the APC administration to education in the state, leaving the all-important sector in the hands of do-nothing propagandists, while the proverbial future leaders are having their future inadvertently fogged up.

