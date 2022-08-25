News

WAEC Results: Osun PDP chides Oyetola over poor performance

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has berated Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration over the poor performance of the state’s students in the justconcluded West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination. PDP described as ‘destructive,’ the way the APC administration handled the education system in the state, which according to the party, culminated into the placement of the state in the recently released performance ranking by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), asking the government to apologise to the state.

This was contained in a release signed by Dr Akindele Adekunle, chairman CTC of the Peoples Democratic Party. The party was reacting to the latest state-bystate performance record in the Senior School Certificate Examination for the 2022 calendar year.

In the public schools based performance data made available by the West African regional examination body, Osun State came a miserable 36th out of 37 ranked entities, involving the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The PDP bemoaned the distasteful result as a function of the laissezfaire attitude of the APC administration to education in the state, leaving the all-important sector in the hands of do-nothing propagandists, while the proverbial future leaders are having their future inadvertently fogged up.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian military tackling terrorism within best international standard, rules of engagement – Conflict resolution expert, journalist Furnad

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian military is prosecuting the war against terrorism, banditry and other criminal vices in the country in accordance with its operational code of conduct and international best practices, an American conflict resolution expert, Daniel Furnad has said.  According to Furnad, the troops have so far dealt with these armed groups using minimum or no […]
News

Osinbajo attends 2nd Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire Bi-National Commission

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday attended the second edition of the Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire Bi-National Commission meeting in Abidjan. The Commission, which was established in 2013, is a reflection of the fraternal and cordial relations that exist between both countries regarded as the biggest economies in West Africa. The maiden edition of the Bi-National Commission, […]
News

Buhari to mark Eid in Villa, cancels homage

Posted on Author awrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to celebrate this year’s Eid-El- Fitr at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa. This was disclosed yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.   According to him, the President decided on a low-key celebration of the global Eid El-Fitr, a day celebrated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica