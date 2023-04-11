WAEC tasked on relevance to member countries’ needs

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has been challenged on the need to be relevant to the aspirations and needs of its stakeholders across the five-member countries, especially in a technologically fast- changing world.

The call was made by the Pres- ident of The Gambia, President Adama Barrow in his keynote address at the just concluded 71st Annual Council Meeting of WAEC in Banjul, The Gambia.

The President, however, lauded the regional examination body on its efforts in the fight against examination malpractice, even as he called on stakeholders across the five- member states – The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone to join hands in addressing the menace.

President Barrow also com- mended the organisation for its exemplary service to citizens of the member countries, recalling that among similar regional bodies established during the colonial period, WAEC is the only body that has weathered the storm of extinction.

One of the high points of the five-day meeting, which was the first to be hosted in-per- son since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the presentation of the WAEC International Excellence Award to three best candidates in recognition of their outstanding performance in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.

The three candidates, who were selected from a total of 2,276,112 candidates that sat for the examination across the five- member countries, are Alex Opoku Manu, a Ghanaian (1st Prize); Benjamin Eyram Nana Kwame Degbey, a Ghanaian (2nd Prize), and Chioma Blessing Obidigbo, a Nigerian (3rd Prize); while the Augustus Bandele Oyediran Award for the Best Can- didate in West Africa, 2022 was also won by Alex Opoku Manu.

The Council, during the five- day meeting received the Registrar’s Annual Report for the Period April 2022 to March 2023, and the report from the Research Department of WAEC, and called on stakeholders to disseminate the research findings to avail policymakers of necessary in- formation for the improvement of education in the sub-region. Besides, the Council also received reports on WAEC’s operations over the past years, as well as briefings on educational activities and developments in the member countries. Meanwhile, it also ratified the decisions the various committees took in the preceding year and considered action plans from the country offices for successful operations and quality service de- livery in the year ahead.

In a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, WAEC Headquarters, Accra, Ghana, Demianus Ojijeogu, the Council ratified the 2023-2027 WAEC Strategic Plans and urged the management to leave no stone unturned in its implementation.

The Council, which lauded the Chief Government Nominees for their reports and the respective governments for the new measures introduced, and the sustenance of existing ones towards improved access and quality of education in the member countries, said that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) should be given priority in view of its immense benefits as a catalyst for development. The meeting was preceded by the 28th Council’s Annual Endowment Fund Lecture, titled: “Responding to Africa’s Development Challenges Through Transformative Pedagogy: The Role of the 3Hs,” which was de- livered by Prof. Herbert Robin- son, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of The Gambia.

